Thomas Tuchel’s wry smile in his Chelsea press conference said it all.

A reporter happened to remark that the Blues have around 30 players out on loan at the moment, which is clearly far too many, and the German was asked what he was going to do about it.

Tuchel, as has become his nature, got straight to the point and made it quite clear that he would be running the rule over as many players as he could during pre-season.

Given that they need to halve the squad, a number of players can be expected to depart in the summer.