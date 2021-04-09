For any football team to play well, the manager needs to understand how to fuse together the talents of players with different skill sets.

A defenders way of playing is completely different to an attackers of course, but both players are as important to the team and manager.

In order to be successful, everyone has to be at their best week in and week out, so it’s a surprise to hear that one West Ham player isn’t up for the fight most weeks.

Speaking on the Premier League’s YouTube channel, Aaron Cresswell basically admitted that Angelo Ogbonna doesn’t like running.

As a result it means that Cresswell himself has to put in the lion’s share of shuttling back and forth, however, Ogbonna is peerless in the air which redresses the balance somewhat.

Even so, to have a professional player openly admit he doesn’t like getting about the pitch isn’t a good look.