West Ham think they can secure Lingard on permanent deal on one condition

Playing in the Champions League is every player’s dream and should they shock the world and qualify, West Ham will certainly be able to offer prospected players a huge platform.

READ MORE: Manchester United reeling from revelations that porn star provided escort services to three of their players

One player who is familiar with European football is on-loan midfielder Jesse Lingard and despite his seemingly stalling Manchester United career, it’s obvious the Englishman is good enough to perform on football’s biggest stage.

Rejuvenated and definitely back to his best, Lingard is enjoying an excellent second half to the season.

In fact, such is the current form of the loanee, David Moyes would undoubtedly welcome the Englishman as a permanent member of the Hammers’ squad – and according to a recent report ESPN, should the Londoners qualify for the Champions League, they’ll be able to do just that.

West Ham currently sit fourth in the Premier League table on 52-points, narrowly ahead of rivals Chelsea on 51-points.

With eight games left to play, should Moyes’ men achieve what has been unthinkable in recent years, the Hammers will be offered a monumental lift, both as a club, but also in their pursuit for Lingard.