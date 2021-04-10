Barcelona squad tell Koeman not to sign Liverpool midfielder

Barcelona’s squad are rumoured to have banded together and expressed their discontent over the possible signing of Liverpool’s Gini Wijnaldum.

Wijnaldum, 30, is out of contract with Liverpool in the summer and has been hotly tipped to make a switch to join La Liga giants Barcelona.

Given his international connections to manager Ronald Koeman, the proposed transfer, which would see the Liverpool midfielder move for free, makes perfect sense.

Adding a Premier League and Champions League winner to their ranks would offer some of their younger stars some invaluable learning experiences, however, in a shocking report from Mundo Deportivo, it has been claimed the Barcelona squad do not want Wijnaldum as a team-mate.

If these claims are to be believed, Barcelona’s blockbuster squad would prefer to see their employers resign PSG’s Neymar than bring in Lyon’s Memphis Depay and Liverpool’s Wijnaldum.

Liverpool fans will likely take these reports as good news – although, keeping a first-team player just because another side don’t want them isn’t really much to boast about.

Clearly a talented, versatile and winning midfielder, Wijnaldum appears now to be facing a decision of whether or not to continue to pursue a move or extend his stay at Anfield.

