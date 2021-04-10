Menu

Barcelona starting XI vs Real Madrid: Ronald Koeman praised by these fans for “perfect” line-up as he makes some huge calls

At one point it did look like Atletico Madrid were going to run away with the La Liga title, but every game is a struggle for them just now and it’s allowed Barca and Real Madrid to close the gap.

Barca can actually go clear at the top of the table tonight if they beat Real, but Diego Simeone’s men would still have a game in hand away to Real Betis tomorrow night.

Barca’s biggest problem this season has been the injuries and inconsistencies in defence, and it looks like there’s an interest decision from Ronald Koeman in the starting XI for the Clasico tonight.

 

Gerard Pique can only make the bench and his experience in this game would be huge so you have to think he’s not fit at all, while it’s not quite clear if this will be a back three or if one of the youngsters will push into midfield.

It’s a big call to star Mingueza and Araujo in this game, but it looks like the fans are happy to trust Ronald Koeman and there’s plenty of optimism on show:

  1. The Biggest BOYS says:
    April 10, 2021 at 7:34 pm

    Oooo my god I love this Weldon boss.. Les go all out and get the results

  2. Obed says:
    April 10, 2021 at 7:42 pm

    I love dis line up???? wow araujo is back???

  3. padrey says:
    April 10, 2021 at 8:15 pm

    Perfect lineup.. All the best..

