Ex-West Ham striker gives exciting top-four prediction for the Hammers

Former West Ham United striker Dean Ashton has given an exciting prediction ahead of the season’s run-in.

As the 2020-21 season draws to its conclusion, undoubtedly the standout performers this campaign have been David Moyes West Ham United.

With just eight domestic games left to go, West Ham sit narrowly inside the league’s top-four places (52pts), one point above rivals Chelsea in fifth.

In what has been an excellent season for Moyes’ men, the Hammers, with the help of midfield duo Declan Rice and loanee Jesse Lingard, now have one foot inside the 2021-22 Champions League.

Speaking about the possibility of seeing his old club side compete among Europe’s best next season, Ashton feels the Claret and Blues are perfectly poised to end their campaign with a bang.

Speaking to 888 Sport (as quoted by Football London), Ashton said: “Recruitment has been pretty diabolical if I’m honest for the last fifteen years. There have been so many signings that haven’t come off and didn’t really suit West Ham as a football club and what the fans expect from their players.

“But the recruitment has been excellent in recent times. You look at the likes of Jarrod Bowen who is the kind of West Ham player you like to see with his work-rate and how he delivers. Then there’s Craig Dawson, Soucek and Coufal: these are players who, even if they’re not playing well, give absolutely everything, which is the minimum that’s required as a West Ham player. On top of that, they have shown the quality and consistency to be taken seriously in this top four race.

“I think the injury to Declan Rice is a badly timed one but of all those competing for the top four they have been the most consistent. So there’s no reason to think why they shouldn’t have every opportunity to make the top four.”

West Ham’s eight remaining Premier League games include a home tie against fellow top-four contenders Leicester City on Sunday and a crucial ‘six-pointer’ against Chelsea at the end of the month.