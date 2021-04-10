Pep Guardiola gives Manchester City star his blessing to join rival side amid links with Chelsea

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed that Sergio Aguero would have his blessing to join any club he wants, report the Independent.

Aguero’s contract with Man City is due to expire in the summer, with the champions-elect seemingly willing to move on from the greatest goal-scorer in the club’s history.

The 32-year-old started the season injured and has had trouble remaining fit ever since. It would be unwise for City, a club looking to compete on all fronts, to place their hopes on an injury prone and ageing centre-forward.

Nevertheless, Aguero remains a fine striker, one which could do a job for any top club in the world, if he were able to stay fit. As reported by the Independent, Chelsea have been linked with a move to sign him.

The prospect of Aguero playing at Stamford Bridge must be difficult for the average City fan to stomach, but Guardiola would have no qualms.

He’s quoted by the Independent saying:

“The best for him, we wish, all of us. Find the best for Sergio for the last years in his career, for sure. We’ll be delighted with the decision he takes, the best for him and his family and his career.”

It’s classy from Pep, and Aguero has certainly earned the right to handpick his next move, even if it does prove to be to one of City’s rivals.

However, you get the feeling that this won’t be a commonly held view among the Man City fanbase. Aguero is THEIR club legend, how could he ever be a Chelsea player?