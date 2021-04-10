Harry Kane set to request move away from Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane’s situation at Tottenham Hotspur is notoriously difficult – with the club seemingly unable to offer the striker the silverware his on-field performances deserve, a summer move now looks increasingly likely.

That’s according to The Athletic, who claim Kane has now run out of patience and will look to finally move on.

Since joining their youth academy all the way back in 2004, Kane has gone from strength to strength.

The English striker has already made 328 senior appearances for the club but fans will be wondering how many more they can squeeze out of their prolific marksman.

It has been reported that the world-class forward wants to move on and plans to inform club chairman Daniel Levy of his wishes.

The Athletic note that the two likeliest clubs to offer him a way out are both Manchester clubs, however, despite chasing down Alan Shearer’s 260 Premier League goals record, a move abroad cannot be ruled out.

Kane has racked up 217 goals and 46 assists for Tottenham Hotspur but could this season in the country’s capital be his last? – Let us know what you think in the comments.