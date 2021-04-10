Leeds United joined by Southampton and Norwich City in race to sign exciting Barnsley youngster

Leeds United are one of a host of clubs keen on signing Callum Styles from Barnsley this summer, according to Football League World.

Styles, 21, has emerged as a prominent figure at Barnsley. He’s made 36 appearances for the Championship side, directly contributing to six goals in total.

Such has been his improvement while playing regular football in England’s second tier, there’s thought to be multiple teams in the running to sign him this summer.

As per Football League World, Leeds United are prepared to offer Styles a shot at Premier League football. However, Marcelo Bielsa’s men are not alone in the race to sign him.

The report notes that Southampton and Norwich City, who will both be playing Premier League football next term, too, will rival Leeds United for the 21-year-old’s signature.

There’s no mention in the report how much Barnsley would have to have offered to convince them to sell, but all clubs have the financial power to get the deal done, should they so wish.