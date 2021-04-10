Leicester City hoping to land talented Belgian in bid to appease Youri Tielemans

Leicester City are reportedly targetting Borussia Dortmund attacker Thorgan Hazard with the Belgian viewed as the ideal compatriot for midfielder Youri Tielemans.

That’s according to a recent report from Eurosport, who claim the Foxes are looking to reinforce their attacking options.

Hazard, brother of Real Madrid’s Eden, is best known for his versatile nature – a wide player who can operate on either flank – something Brendan Rodgers is understood to be a big fan of.

It has also been noted that Hazard, who is a full Belgian international, is viewed as a perfect compatriot for midfield sensation Tielemans – a player the club are hopeful of retaining beyond his current deal.

However, despite what would be a huge investment, having only moved to Dortmund in the summer of 2019, Hazard’s current deal runs until 2023 and it will therefore take a hefty bid to relieve him of his Bundesliga duties.

Since his arrival two years ago from rivals Borussia Monchengladbach, Hazard has featured in 62 matches, in all competitions and directly contributed to 28 goals.