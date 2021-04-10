Following the recent news that Tottenham Hotspur are targeting RB Leipzig midfielder Marcel Sabitzer ahead of a possible summer move, pockets of fans have been quick to react.

In an attempt to recapture some of their best form, Spurs are set to undergo a busy summer transfer window.

Several first-team stars have been relentlessly linked with a move away, including the likes of veteran defender Toby Alderweireld and main striker Harry Kane.

However, regardless of whether or not Daniel Levy will be able to retain his best players, the Londoners look certain to recruit.

One player heavily linked with a move is RB Leipzig’s skipper Sabitizer.

Despite remaining a mainstay under Julian Nagelsmann, Sabitzer’s time in the Bundesliga appears to be coming to an end as the Austrian looks to take the next step in his impressive career.

During a recent Q&A session with fans, Football London reporter Alasdair Gold, when quizzed about the possibility of Spurs landing Sabitzer, said: “I believe Sabitzer is a target that Spurs have long admired and is also someone Mourinho likes and that he would be someone they attempt to sign in the summer regardless of who is manager.

“He will be tough to get though and there’s likely to be a lot of competition, particularly with his contract situation.”

In light of Gold’s exciting remarks, here is how some Spurs fan have reacted.

Nagelsmann and sabitzer to light up the lane next season? — #JoseOut (@Nico0neson) April 8, 2021

Mourinho turn him into a cb in no time — DF (@DFlan2794) April 8, 2021

Hopefully Nagelsmann follows him — Martin Dolan (@Martindolan101) April 8, 2021