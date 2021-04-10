Man United plotting summer swoop for Atletico Madrid star, player-plus-cash proposal prepared

Manchester United remain interested in signing Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak, according to 90min.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is currently overseeing a battle for the Man United starting spot between the sticks between David de Gea and Dean Henderson – which the latter is, at current, winning.

Man United have the best pair of goalkeepers in the Premier League, with no other side able to boast such wealth in reserve. However, 90min believe that they’re not entirely content with their options.

While Dean Henderson looks as though he could have what it takes to be the solution for Man United in goal for a decade, 90min report that the club are not entirely convinced.

As a result, Jan Oblak has emerged as a potential target.

Oblak is the best goalkeeper in the world, so if an opportunity to sign him presented itself, Man United would be fools to turn it down. However, should Ed Woodward not be focusing his time on other positions?

Perhaps, but with 90min reporting that Man United would be prepared to offer De Gea plus cash in their efforts to sign Oblak, and Transfermarkt reporting that his deal has just two years left to run, the La Liga leaders could be tempted into selling.