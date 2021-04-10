Jurgen Klopp has made two changes to the Liverpool side that started the 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid ahead of this afternoon’s Premier League encounter against Aston Villa.

Veteran James Milner comes into midfield for Naby Keita, who has been dropped to the bench after a very unflattering display during mid-week, which saw the ace hooked off before halftime.

Klopp’s only other change is to the side’s attack, as Roberto Firmino enters the fray for Sadio Mane. It looks as though Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota will operate out wide, with the Brazilian in the middle.

There is some bad news for the Anfield outfit though, quality youngster Curtis Jones misses out as a ‘precaution’ due to a ‘muscle issue’.

? #LIVAVL TEAM NEWS ? Curtis Jones misses out as a precaution due to a muscle issue. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 10, 2021

Here is how some of the Liverpool faithful have reacted to Klopp’s teamsheet:

That midfield is the ugliest thing I have ever seen — ~ (@archieIfc) April 10, 2021

That midfield ?????????. Wijnaldum will be starting games with a Barca shirt on at this rate. And give Tsimikas a game. Robbo clearly needs a rest. — Budapest FC ?? (@chielinilookout) April 10, 2021

Do you not know klopps philosophy? ‘How can I pick the worst midfield possible for this game’? — ? (@lfcryan_) April 10, 2021

This midfield??? Please We need explaination klopp. And Robertson is going to colappse soon — Alfonso?? (@Primealfonsoo) April 10, 2021

‘

Milner + Wijnaldum as our ‘creative midfielders’ ??? — zak ?? (@tuzaccc) April 10, 2021

what was the point in signing Tsimikas if a clearly out of sorts Robbo still can’t get a rest? — Josh (@KloppStyle) April 10, 2021

WHY IS GINI PLAYING? HES SO BAD — Jason (@Jasonftbl) April 10, 2021

Dean Smith’s side would already have been licking their lips for this fixture owing to their dramatic 7-2 win in the side’s last meeting, the sloppiness against Real Madrid will have left them even more excited.

The Reds have just massively struggled with consistency this season, after dropping to Chelsea and Fulham in the Premier League they reeled off clean-sheet victories against Wolves and Arsenal but the implosion against Los Blancos may have undone that work.

Klopp’s men really can’t afford to drop points this afternoon, facing a likely exit in the Champions League means they can only qualify via the top-flight and they currently sit 7th in the table.