Premier League side will sell star to Man United this summer if valuation of £30m+ is met

Man United are still being linked with some huge transfers this summer, but it still feels like they may be a bit more conservative in the market.

They do have a few needs that need to be addressed, and one of the obvious ones is finding a reliable player who can play a deeper role in the midfield.

Matic is too slow in his movement and with his use of the ball, Fred is energetic but pretty limited in a technical sense and Scott McTominay is still developing so you don’t want to be in a position where he’s having to dictate a game.

90min.com have reported that Ruben Neves has emerged as a target, and Wolves would be willing to let him go if their valuation of £30m+ is met.

He’s still only 24 so he’s at a great age if United did want to buy him, while he’s also looked good in the Premier League for a couple of seasons now.

He’s solid defensively and in possession while his ability to shoot from distance is also enjoyable to watch, and it’s also worth noting that he’ll have some understanding with Bruno Fernandes from their time playing for Portugal.

His agent is Jorge Mendes and he’s got experience of dealing with Man United so everything points to this being a logical move, but it will depend on the valuation being met while it’s also suggested that United really want Declan Rice so Neves may not be the first option.