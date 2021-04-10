PSG set to test Arsenal’s resolve for key figure this summer, €25M bid could seal the deal

PSG are interested in signing Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin in the summer transfer window, according to Todo Fichajes.

Bellerin, a product of the illustrious La Masia academy, has developed into an accomplished full-back, one of the best in the Premier League.

At 26-years-old, Bellerin is at a crossroads. Will he accept sporadic domestic trophies with Arsenal – i.e. the FA Cup – or is he looking to achieve more in his career?

Only time will tell, but Bellerin could be set to have a carrot dangled by French champions PSG, who as per Todo Fichajes, are keen on signing him this summer.

The report notes that, with Bellerin’s contract due to expire in 2023, the deal could be done if Arsenal receive an offer in the region of €25M.

Ultimately, with his contract only having two years left to run, Bellerin’s future is in his hands. Does he stick or does he twist? Perhaps we’ll find out this summer.