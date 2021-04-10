Pundit believes Man City and Liverpool linked midfielder would be better suited to West Ham or Aston Villa

Former Norway international Erik Thorstvedt has strongly suggested that a move to West Ham or Aston Villa would be the ‘natural’ switch to make for Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge.

Berge, 23, only joined Sheffield United last January after making a £21.6m switch from Belgian side Genk, however, despite his short stay, the talented midfielder is already being tipped with a move away.

Since arriving at the Blades, Berge, who has endured a series of unfortunate injuries, has managed just 30 appearances, in all competitions.

Seemingly purchased with the intention of helping the Blades retain their top-flight status, restricted playing time has meant the Norweigan could do little to ease his side’s impending relegation.

Ahead of a summer that is certain to see Sheffield United fall back into the Championship, Berge has been strongly linked with remaining in the Premier League.

Two clubs rumoured to be keen on the 23-year-old are Manchester City and Liverpool.

However, Thorstvedt believes the young midfielder should snub a potential switch to England’s big boys and instead opt to ply his trade with either Aston Villa, or with David Moyes in London’s East End.

Speaking to TV outlet Nettavissen, retired goalkeeper Thorstvedt, when asked about Berge, said: “I’m not sure (he should join Man City).

“It looks like Fernandinho will be gone so they will soon be looking for a replacement. It is also a badly hidden secret (Berge) will change clubs this summer.

“Basically, I would have thought a club like Aston Villa or West Ham would be more likely. It would be a natural next step from a club relegated from the same division.”