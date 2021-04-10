Pundit believes Spurs defender has lost confidence in Mourinho and will quit club

Football pundit Alan Hutton believes defender Toby Alderweireld could be heading for the Tottenham Hotspur exit.

READ MORE: Harry Kane set to request move away from Tottenham Hotspur

Alderweireld, 32, joined Spurs in 2015 following a £14.4m move from Atletico Madrid.

Since his arrival in the country’s capital six years ago, the commanding Belgian has featured in 228 matches, in all competitions.

Despite what has been a largely impressive time in London, recent exclusions from Jose Mourinho’s matchday line-ups has Hutton wondering if the 32-year-old’s time at Spurs could be coming to an end.

Alderweireld, although fully fit and available, has not been included in Spurs’ last two matches with suggestions the defender could have fallen down Mourinho’s pecking order.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, Hutton believes Alderweireld has lost confidence in Mourinho and may move on in order to secure regular playing time.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s looking for a new start, he’s been there a long time,” Hutton said. “Alderweireld and Vertonghen were one of the best partnerships for a long time for Tottenham.

“It’s maybe just that time where you’re looking for a change. I think he’s got there, to that time in his career where he’d like to probably move on.



“Tottenham, I think, need a lot of work when it comes to the back four if they’re really going to move on and challenge year in, year out for the top four.