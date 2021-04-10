Real Madrid linked with highly surprisingly move for Chelsea midfielder by outrageous report

A pretty outrageous report by Spanish publication Don Balon has linked Real Madrid with a move for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount.

Mount, who had to earn his stripes out on loan with Vitesse Arnhem and Derby County, is now a fully-fledged Chelsea first-teamer, a key player for both the Blues and the England National Team.

The 22-year-old scored a sublime goal against Porto in the Champions League midweek, in a 2-0 win which left Chelsea with one foot in the semi-finals of the competition, where Mount would no doubt have a considerable role to play again.

While Mount’s rise to the summit of the game has been commendable, we’re not sure he’s quite at the level yet where he would be getting international recognition – he still has his doubters in England, after all.

However, as per Don Balon, Real Madrid have one eye on Mount, who the club consider to be one of the rising stars at Stamford Bridge.

There is no suggestion that their interest has gone any further than that. Mount is a Chelsea fan who has been at the club since he was a kid.

Having broken into the starting XI, it’s difficult to see him choosing to depart. Though, when Real Madrid come knocking, it’s not often players say no…