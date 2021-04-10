Spurs and Barcelona keen to land soon-to-be Bayern Munich free agent

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng is reportedly a target for both Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona.

Boateng, 32, will be out of contract at Bayern Munich in the summer and it’s hard to envision a player with his experience being available for very long.

Since Boateng arrived from Manchester City all the way back in 2011, the German centre-back has gone on to make 355 appearances, in all competitions, for Bayern Munich’s senior first-team.

It’s not just minutes for Bayern Munich Boateng has under his belt though, the talented defender has also won an eye-watering 24 major trophies, including two Champions League.

Despite his incredible service to the Bundesliga giants though, the German is all but certain to move on in the summer.

According to a recent report from BILD journalist Christian Falk, two clubs in the hunt for the 32-year-old’s signature is Jose Mourinho’s Spurs and Barcelona.

A move to either side would definitely improve each team’s squad options – Spurs, especially, could do with some extra quality in defence.

However, despite being a free agent in a matter of weeks, it goes without saying, a player of Boateng’s magnitude will still demand a hefty wage package, therefore, getting a deal over the line will not be easy.

