Spurs and Leicester City set to battle it out for Man United outcast

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard has enjoyed a remarkable return to form following his loan move to West Ham in January. In what has been a sudden rise back to the forefront of Premier League football, Lingard’s recent purple patch has seen him emerge as a transfer target for several top-flight clubs.

After falling out of favour with current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Lingard took the opportunity to rejoin former manager David Moyes in what will be a loan until the end of the season.

Lingard’s stunning form has seen him rack up six goals and four assists in his first eight appearances – contributions that are undoubtedly spearheading the Hammers’ audacious claim for Champions League qualification.

Seemingly keen to turn Lingard’s loan into a permanent move in the summer, according to a recent report from Eurosport, West Ham are set to face competition from two key domestic rivals.

It has been claimed that fellow European challengers Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur are two other clubs interested in securing the United midfielder.

It is not yet known whether or not Lingard will remain a Red Devil beyond the summer window, but Eurosport do hint at the possibility of an Old Trafford revival.