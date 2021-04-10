Talks held: Arsenal look to sign £35m-rated star with a familiar surname

Arsenal’s main priority going into the summer will be trying to keep Martin Odegaard around on a permanent deal, but they still need to find other reinforcements for the midfield.

Dani Ceballos should be returning to Real Madrid so a replacement is needed for him too, and the Metro have reported that talks have been opened with the representatives of Matheus Martinelli.

He’s not a relation of Gabriel Martinelli but he’s another super-talented Brazilian youngster who looks set to have a huge career in the game, and that’s reflected with his potential price tag of £35m.

He currently plays in Brazil with Fluminense where he’s starting to break into the senior side, but he can’t be considered as a regular at this point.

That price tag is clearly based on the immense potential that he has rather than what he’s shown so far, so it would be a risk for Arsenal if they’re looking for him to come in and start straight away.

It’s a deal that could look more exciting if Odegaard stays and he’s allowed to slowly work his way into the team in a similar way to his namesake Gabriel, but it’s also a major outlay when you consider that the squad has several needs going into the summer.