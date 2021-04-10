Menu

Video: Barcelona kid Mingueza announces himself in the Clasico with a vital goal vs Real Madrid

FC Barcelona
Posted by

One of Ronald Koeman’s greatest achievements this season has been introducing more youngsters into the first team, and he was brave enough to start a few of them this evening.

It’s a long way back from 2-0 after Real had the best of the first half, but they have some hope now after Oscar Mingueza produced a nice finish to drag them right back into the game:

Pictures from beIN Sport

There’s good play in the build up from Jordi Alba as well to get the ball into the box, and Barca still have half an hour to complete this turnaround.

More Stories Oscar Mingueza

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.