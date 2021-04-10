Menu

(Video) Chaos at Etihad as Dallas fires Leeds United ahead minutes before Cooper sees red for shocking tackle

Leeds United FC Manchester City
Leeds United have taken a shock lead against soon-to-be title winners Manchester City in Saturday’s early Premier League kick-off.

In a game that looked to be, on paper, one of the games of the day, it has so far failed to disappoint.

Despite dominating much of the ball throughout the duration of the game’s first half, it has been Marcelo Bielsa’s Whites who have taken a shock lead.

Just minutes from the half-time break, midfielder Stuart Dallas has fired his side into the lead.

Don’t start celebrating too soon though Leeds fans… Just seconds away from the whistle, defender Liam Cooper has seen red following a challenge on Gabriel Jesus.

Stuart Dallas goal 42′:

Pictures courtesy of Direct RMC Sport

Liam Cooper’s red card 45+1′:

Pictures courtesy of Diema Sport

