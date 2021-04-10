Menu

Video: Christian Pulisic immediately rewards Tuchel for Werner decision with brilliant finish for Chelsea against Crystal Palace

Chelsea FC Crystal Palace FC
Posted by

In the ninth minute of this evening’s Premier League encounter between Crystal Palace and Chelsea, the Blues made it a 2-0 lead over the Eagles, with Christian Pulisic hitting home minutes after Kai Havertz.

After unsettling Palace with some smart passing of the ball, Ben Chilwell slipped it through to Kai Havertz, the man behind the opener added an assist with a tidy pass across to Pulisic despite pressure.

The American superstar took a touch before firing the ball into the roof of the net with a wonderful finish on his left-foot.

Pulisic has quickly rewarded Thomas Tuchel’s decision to start him over Timo Werner on the grounds of ‘form’ and ‘work-rate’, as the boss admitted before the game started via Absolute Chelsea.

See More: Real Madrid linked with highly surprisingly move for Chelsea midfielder by outrageous report

Pictures from Sky Sports and RMC Sport.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Kai Havertz repays Tuchel’s faith with a sublime touch and finish for Chelsea’s opener vs Crystal Palace
Premier League side will sell star to Man United this summer if valuation of £30m+ is met
Video: Ridiculous scenes for Grimsby as Stefan Payne sent off for HEADBUTTING his own teammate

Chelsea fans couldn’t have asked for a better start and the goals to fall to any other pair of players.

More Stories Ben Chilwell Christian Pulisic Kai Havertz Thomas Tuchel Timo Werner

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.