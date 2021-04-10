Video: Christian Pulisic immediately rewards Tuchel for Werner decision with brilliant finish for Chelsea against Crystal Palace

In the ninth minute of this evening’s Premier League encounter between Crystal Palace and Chelsea, the Blues made it a 2-0 lead over the Eagles, with Christian Pulisic hitting home minutes after Kai Havertz.

After unsettling Palace with some smart passing of the ball, Ben Chilwell slipped it through to Kai Havertz, the man behind the opener added an assist with a tidy pass across to Pulisic despite pressure.

The American superstar took a touch before firing the ball into the roof of the net with a wonderful finish on his left-foot.

Pulisic has quickly rewarded Thomas Tuchel’s decision to start him over Timo Werner on the grounds of ‘form’ and ‘work-rate’, as the boss admitted before the game started via Absolute Chelsea.

Chelsea fans couldn’t have asked for a better start and the goals to fall to any other pair of players.