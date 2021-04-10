Video: Controversy for AC Milan as a bewildered Zlatan Ibrahimovic given a straight red card vs Parma

It’s generally accepted that players should show the referee total respect, but if you ever hear the audio from a game then you’ll know that that they’ll all happily swear at each other.

It means that you really need to go the extra mile to get a yellow card for dissent, so you have to wonder what Zlatan said here:

A straight red card for Zlatan Ibrahimovic! ? Out of nowhere, Milan's star striker has given Parma a lifeline ? pic.twitter.com/OGB0IaFmiZ — Watch ElClásico live on Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) April 10, 2021

Refs will often show a red if their impartiality is questioned or perhaps if something particularly vile is said about a family member, but Zlatan does a fine job of playing innocent here.

Hopefully a transcript does come out from this, as it would be fascinating to know what was said.