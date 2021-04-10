Video: Huge penalty shout for Barcelona striker Braithwaite vs Real Madrid

You knew there would be at least one controversial refereeing call in this game tonight, and it may have just come in the dying minutes as Barca pushed for an equaliser.

There’s definitely contact between Mendy and Braithwaite here, but the ref has decided that there was no foul:

Braithwaite goes down and Barca are livid that the referee hasn't given a penalty ? Time running out for the visitors to deny Real Madrid an #ElClasico win ? pic.twitter.com/uYVUp26Lz0 — Watch ElClásico live on Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) April 10, 2021

Pictures from beIN Sport

It’s an interesting one because Braithwaite does a brilliant job of making it look like a penalty, but the tug from Mendy doesn’t look forceful enough to make him twist in the air and clatter to the ground.

Perhaps it was the overreaction that stopped the ref from pointing to the spot, but Barca will feel hard-done by here as Ronald Koeman alluded to after the game: