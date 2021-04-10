Menu

Video: Huge penalty shout for Barcelona striker Braithwaite vs Real Madrid

You knew there would be at least one controversial refereeing call in this game tonight, and it may have just come in the dying minutes as Barca pushed for an equaliser.

There’s definitely contact between Mendy and Braithwaite here, but the ref has decided that there was no foul:

It’s an interesting one because Braithwaite does a brilliant job of making it look like a penalty, but the tug from Mendy doesn’t look forceful enough to make him twist in the air and clatter to the ground.

Perhaps it was the overreaction that stopped the ref from pointing to the spot, but Barca will feel hard-done by here as Ronald Koeman alluded to after the game:

