Video: Jurgen Klopp left completely frozen in shock at VAR decision to disallow Liverpool goal against Aston Villa

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was left in an absolute state of shock after the Reds saw a goal controversially disallowed by VAR in this afternoon’s Premier League tie against Aston Villa.

Roberto Firmino saw a crucial equalising goal ruled out during stoppage-time in the first-half as a result of Diogo Jota being called as offside in the build-up by a VAR review.

The camera panned to Klopp after the final decision was made, which punished Jota and the Reds for the ace’s elbow being offside, the German was completely frozen with his mouth wide open in shock.

Pictures from Disney Plus Hotstar.

It will be interesting to see what the outspoken Klopp has to say on the call in the post-match interviews and press conference, maybe he’ll still be at a loss for words by then…