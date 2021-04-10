Video: Kai Havertz flicks over ex-Blues ace with magnificent touch in chance for Chelsea as German star runs riot against Crystal Palace

In the 22nd minute of this evening’s Premier League tie between Crystal Palace and Chelsea, Jorginho showed his quality by floating a fine long-range pass over the top of the Eagles’ collapsed defence.

The ball was in the path of Kai Havertz, who had already scored the Blues’ opener and assisted their second by this point, what came next from the German was sheer brilliance.

Havertz produced a marvellous touch which flicked the ball over the head of Chelsea academy graduate Patrick van Aanholt, which left the full-back completely perplexed.

The 21-year-old fired a shot towards the bottom corner, which was parried away by Vicente Guaita. Former Blues captain Gary Cahill couldn’t get close enough with his attempt to block the strike.

Just look at this Touch from Kai Havertz pic.twitter.com/RZY1fbhn1W — THE DEVOL (@okiTwiTs) April 10, 2021

Pictures from ESPN Brasil.

Chelsea have been crying out for this kind of performance from Havertz, who joined the Blues in a deal worth up to £71m per ESPN. The 21-year-old is making an undeniable case to remain as a starter.