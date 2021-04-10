Video: Kai Havertz repays Tuchel’s faith with a sublime touch and finish for Chelsea’s opener vs Crystal Palace

Chelsea have shown that they can control most games since Thomas Tuchel took over, but finding a consistent goal scorer has been a major challenge.

It looks like Tuchel is still trying to find the best way of using Kai Havertz in his system, but he repaid his faith for starting up top tonight with the early opener against Palace:

Pictures from RMC Sport and Sport TV

He shows some lovely movement to drift into space while the touch and finish are both first class, so hopefully this sparks a bit of form and confidence from the German.