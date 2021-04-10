Video: Man United starlet Shola Shoretire makes fools of two West Ham U23 players during academy match

Shola Shoretire, who is considered one of Manchester United’s most promising academy products, produced a moment of quality in the middle of the park against West Ham U23s yesterday afternoon.

Shoretire has been in the news already this campaign, having made both his Premier League and European debuts for Man United at the age of just 17-years-old.

Man United’s academy is renowned for producing talented players who would later become fully fledged first-teamers, with there being hope that Shoretire could be next on the list.

The Englishman still has a long way to go before he’ll actually be threatening to break into the first-team setup under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but there’s no denying he’s on the right track.

The attacker, dropping in deep during Man United U23s’ defeat to West Ham U23s on Friday afternoon, left two Hammers players looking like fools as he slipped the ball between them to evade the challenges.

Pictures courtesy of MUTV

Shoretire showed great ball control and pressure resistance here, two attributes which will do him no harm as he eventually looks to make the leap from Man United academy star to Man United first-teamer.