Video: Ollie Watkins puts Liverpool behind after Alisson mistake as Aston Villa carve open Reds defence

In the 42nd minute of this afternoon’s Premier League encounter between Liverpool and Aston Villa, Douglas Luiz poked the ball to John McGinn after a bit of a scramble for the ball.

McGinn showed his quality with a lovely pass threaded to Ollie Watkins, the newly-crowned England international took the ball away from Ozan Kabak, leaving the loanee sliding, before firing a shot at goal.

The strike was fired straight at Alisson but the Reds stopper couldn’t keep the ball out, instead turning the ball into the back of the net with his attempt to parry the ball.

Pictures from Sky Sports and Ziggo Sport.

Should Alisson be dropped for the next Premier League match as a result of this, would that be too harsh or absolutely necessary after this error?