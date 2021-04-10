Video: Pure class from Karim Benzema as a cheeky backheel opens the scoring for Real Madrid vs Barcelona

He’s usually overshadowed by supposedly bigger names in the Real Madrid line-up, but Karim Benzema continues to be one of the most reliable strikers in world football.

He continues to come up big when it matters most, and he’s just struck first in the Clasico to put Real ahead:

WHAT A GOAL…KARIM BENZEMA! ? A brilliant run by Valverde, Lucas' cross is perfectly judged, and Benzema finishes with an audacious backheel flick at the near post ? pic.twitter.com/EfjcIW0enE — Watch ElClásico live on Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) April 10, 2021

Pictures from beIN Sport

The decision to start Valverde is vindicated as he provides the drive from midfield to open up the space for the attack, but that backheel flick from Benzema is pure class.