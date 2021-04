The absence of Sergio Ramos may have led you into thinking that we wouldn’t see a red card tonight, but Casemiro has just managed to take two bookings in a minute.

The second yellow is a stupid one as he knows he can’t go flying into a tackle like this in such a dangerous area, but it also looks like the Barca player makes the most of it:

His immediate reaction tells you that he knows he’s made a mistake, so he can’t have too many arguments about the red.