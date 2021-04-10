Video: Real Madrid fans will love this as Luka Modric taunts a furious Pique after victory over Barcelona

There’s a lot of talk about whether Real Madrid or Barcelona get the favourable treatment from VAR, but you’ll likely find that fans of the other 18 La Liga clubs claim it favours both of them over all else.

Something had to give tonight in the Clasico, and there’s plenty of fury in the Barcelona camp as the referee decided not to give a penalty to Martin Braithwaite late in the game.

Gerard Pique is always outspoken and you knew he would have something to say tonight, but he was quickly shut down by Luka Modric as they crossed paths after the game:

Modric: "You're waiting for the ref to complain huh?" Piqué: "Well, four minutes…" Modric: "How many more do you want?"pic.twitter.com/EoIiBCXayC — Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM) April 10, 2021

Pique eventually laughs but he genuinely looks like he’s contemplating hitting the little Croatian, and it’s one that Real fans will enjoy for sure.