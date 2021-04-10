Menu

Video: Real Madrid loanee Luka Jovic ends three-and-a-half-month goal drought with clinical finish for Frankfurt vs Wolfsburg

In the 26th minute of this afternoon’s Bundesliga clash between Eintracht Frankfurt and Wolfsburg, the ball was floated over into the path of AC Milan loanee Andre Silva, sparking a chance for Frankfurt.

Silva managed to keep hold of the ball despite being under pressure before carrying it down the right-wing and bursting past his man with a lovely show of dribbling.

The centre-forward then slid the ball into the area, in a valiant effort that kept the ball in play, where Jovic hammered it into the back of the net with a tidy first-time finish.

This marks the Serbian star’s first goal for Frankfurt since January 23, in what has been a three-and-a-half-month goal drought for the ace.

Jovic was sent out on loan to his former club after two uninspiring seasons at Real Madrid following his big-money move, with the hope that familiar surroundings would reignite the striker’s ability.

Jovic has scored a total of four goals for the side that he first established his stardom at this season, whilst also adding an assist along the way in what’s been a pretty dull loan spell.

