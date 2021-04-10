Menu

Video: Ridiculous scenes for Grimsby as Stefan Payne sent off for HEADBUTTING his own teammate

Managers will always try to dress it up as a positive, but there is nothing good about two teammates trying to fight each other.

There’s also the added bonus that your player will probably get sent off if the ref sees it as well, so this is the last thing that Grimsby needed this afternoon:

They currently sit bottom of the league and relegation looks pretty likely as they went on to lose the game, so it will be fun to see how they try to apologise for this one.

