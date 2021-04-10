Video: Trent Alexander-Arnold silences critics again with late winner for Liverpool with stunner vs Aston Villa

In the 90th minute of this afternoon’s Premier League tie between Liverpool and Aston Villa, Emi Martinez made a wonderful save to deny Thiago Alcantara a winner from close-range.

The Reds worry not though as the ball spilled out to Trent Alexander-Arnold, the ace knocked the ball to the very edge of the box with a touch before hammering it into the back of the net with a fine strike.

Alexander-Arnold’s effort rifled into the bottom corner and this time the solid Martinez had no chance.

This marks another criticism-silencing contribution from the 22-year-old, following a key assist in the win against Arsenal last weekend.

Pictures from beIN Sports and Canal+Sport.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Jurgen Klopp left completely frozen in shock at VAR decision to disallow Liverpool goal against Aston Villa Video: Liverpool on the wrong side of VAR as equalising Firmino goal is disallowed for contentious elbow VAR offside decision against Aston Villa Video: Ollie Watkins puts Liverpool behind after Alisson mistake as Aston Villa carve open Reds defence

Alexander-Arnold is coming into his usual quality again as we run-in to the end of the season, putting the doubters to rest and him right back into the frame to be England’s first-choice right-back at the Euros.