West Ham plan to use Jesse Lingard to keep Declan Rice

West Ham United are going to have some big decisions to make this summer – the Hammers face a nervy few months as star player Declan Rice emerges as a top Premier League talent.

It has been widely documented in recent times just how highly Rice is regarded among some of England’s biggest clubs, most notably Manchester United.

The English midfielder has seen his name linked with a move to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Red Devils for quite some time now.

However, despite the relentless links suggesting Rice could become the Hammers’ next big outgoing, according to a recent report from Eurosport, David Moyes hopes Rice’s strong relationship with on-loan midfielder Jesse Lingard could be enough to retain the duo.

Since arriving on loan from Manchester United in January, Lingard has enjoyed a quite remarkable return to form – having already directly contributed to 10 goals in his first eight appearances, Lingard is undoubtedly spearheading the Hammers’ push for Champions League qualification.

It has been noted that should the club manage to secure top European football next season as well as successfully extending Lingard’s stay, their chances of keeping hold of Rice will be dramatically increased.