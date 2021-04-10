West Ham targeting out of favour Chelsea striker

Despite their excellent campaign and audacious push for Champions League football, one area West Ham desperately need to address is their striking options. Having failed to replace former forward Sebastien Haller in January, a new striker will undoubtedly be right at the top of David Moyes’ summer shopping list.

West Ham have been this season’s surprise package – after escaping relegation last season, very few fans would have predicted that the Londoners would be among the country’s best-performing outfits this time around.

Currently sitting fourth in the Premier League on 52-points, just above rivals Chelsea on 51-points, with eight games to go, the Hammers are within touching distance of playing in next season’s Champions League.

However, should the club do what has, in recent years, been nothing more than a pipe dream, they’ll need to bring in a man to lead the line.

According to a recent report from Eurosport, one striker who the club’s hierarchy are set to pursue is Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham.

Since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel, Abraham has barely featured in the Blues’ matchday line-ups and Eurosport believes West Ham will try to offer the Englishman a way out of his Stamford Bridge nightmare.

Eurosport’s report also credits Sparta Prague forward Adam Hlozek as being another possible striking option.