Arsenal fans are not happy with the recent Jesse Lingard transfer rumours that have emerged after his fine spell on loan at West Ham.

The England international has looked a player reborn since leaving Manchester United for West Ham in January, and it could be that he’ll now have plenty of big-name suitors this summer.

Lingard has been linked as a surprise target for Arsenal by the Daily Star, but it seems Gunners supporters aren’t at all keen on the idea.

The 28-year-old may be in the form of his life right now, but it could be a little risky to make a move after he’s generally been so poor for Manchester United for some time.

Lingard totally fell out of favour with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before leaving Old Trafford, and it may be that he’d do well to stay at West Ham, where there’s perhaps less pressure on him and the team is built around him a bit more.

If he keeps playing like this, you could imagine he’d do a job for Arsenal, but good luck trying to persuade this lot…

If we actually sign Lingard I'm gonna stop watching football forever — ArsenalAS (@ArsenalAS98) April 11, 2021

I wouldn't take Lingard at Arsenal — bence?? (@afcbence) April 11, 2021

£30m on Lingard, the man who's had 3 good months, is 28 and has been a joke for the last few years? No thanks. — Jack (@jackb1248) April 10, 2021

Just saw a Jesse Lingard to Arsenal rumour. If that is the limit of our ambition I am done with football — Jason (@jason6794) April 11, 2021

Lingard at Arsenal? Tell me this is a joke. I mean seriously………. pic.twitter.com/cj22TR5cB9 — HupBergkampHup (@DaddyDrex4) April 11, 2021

That fact were linked with Jesse Lingard shows you how far we have fallen ? — Arsenal Mania (@Arsenal0819) April 11, 2021

If Arsenal do go and sign Lingard that for me is the end of the so called "PRocess". This will clear out our ambitions and willingness to succeed. There is no future with literally finished players the logic is dead straight https://t.co/MjqndIPvaX — C'deep (@Chandradeep_) April 11, 2021

Jesse Lingard wearing an Arsenal shirt would be the last straw for me — Paul Dawes (@dawesy2801) April 11, 2021