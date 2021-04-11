Menu

“I’m gonna stop watching football” – These Arsenal fans send clear message over surprise potential transfer

Arsenal fans are not happy with the recent Jesse Lingard transfer rumours that have emerged after his fine spell on loan at West Ham.

The England international has looked a player reborn since leaving Manchester United for West Ham in January, and it could be that he’ll now have plenty of big-name suitors this summer.

Lingard has been linked as a surprise target for Arsenal by the Daily Star, but it seems Gunners supporters aren’t at all keen on the idea.

The 28-year-old may be in the form of his life right now, but it could be a little risky to make a move after he’s generally been so poor for Manchester United for some time.

Jesse Lingard

Jesse Lingard has been in superb form on loan at West Ham

Lingard totally fell out of favour with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before leaving Old Trafford, and it may be that he’d do well to stay at West Ham, where there’s perhaps less pressure on him and the team is built around him a bit more.

If he keeps playing like this, you could imagine he’d do a job for Arsenal, but good luck trying to persuade this lot…

  1. Jamesbass says:
    April 11, 2021 at 11:21 am

    If arsenal signs lingard, i will stop supporting the team

