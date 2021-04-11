Arsenal hope to sign rejuvenated Man United star in shock £30m transfer this summer

The days have long gone where Man United and Arsenal wouldn’t trade with each other, so it’s not a big shock anymore when players move between the clubs.

What might be a shock is if Jesse Lingard was to make the move this summer, mainly because he was completely out of favour just a few months ago.

Mikel Arteta has seen success by signing younger players with potential whereas Arsenal have been weighed down by giving big contracts to players from rival teams in the past, but Lingard has been sensational during his loan spell with West Ham.

The Daily Star have reported that West Ham do want to sign him permanently, but Arsenal are also showing an interest and he could be sold for as much as £30m in the summer.

That’s a lot more than he would’ve gone for in January so it’s all down to his form for the Hammers, while it doesn’t sound like Man United have any plans to keep him around next season.

It would be a fascinating one for Arsenal as Lingard is clearing shining because he’s a key player at West Ham, while he could end up lost in the shuffle again at the Emirates if he doesn’t feel as confident or special in the side.

You can see him being a success but it’s also easy to imagine a scenario where Arsenal are paying big money to Lingard and Willian and they aren’t living up to expectations, so it would be interesting to see how it turned out.