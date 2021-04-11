Arsenal suffer injury blow ahead of season-defining week as star man is spotted with ice strapped to his thigh

There were concerning scenes for Arsenal at Bramall Lane, with Bukayo Saka being withdrawn from the field with a thigh injury.

Saka has arguably been Arsenal’s player of the season, with the teenager having been a rare positive for Mikel Arteta’s men in what has largely been a season to forget.

Now we’re at the business end of the season, with Arsenal looking to progress into the semi-finals of the Europa League, and look to go on and win the competition, Arteta will need all his players fit and available.

Unfortunately for the Spaniard, he could be set to lose Bukayo Saka for their Europa League quarter-final second leg against Slavia Prague, with the 19-year-old having been substituted with an injury against Sheffield United.

Saka, having hobbled off the field of play, was then seen with ice wrapped around his thigh while sitting in the stands. With such a big game coming up on Thursday, Arteta will be desperate for good news when Saka is assessed.