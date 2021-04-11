Menu

Arsenal warned not to “screw it up” and rush into sacking “exceptional” Mikel Arteta

Arsenal have been warned against screwing up and rushing into sacking their struggling manager Mikel Arteta.

The inexperienced Spanish tactician hasn’t made the most convincing start to life at the Emirates Stadium in his first full season in charge, despite winning the FA Cup last term.

There’s no doubt Arteta will be feeling the pressure, with Arsenal perhaps in need of someone more experienced to take them through this difficult patch.

The Gunners had Arsene Wenger in charge for 22 years and it’s proven a tough task replacing him, with Unai Emery also struggling before Arteta took over.

Arteta was highly rated during his time on Pep Guardiola’s coaching staff at Manchester City, and it seems Graham Hunter remains confident he’ll have a big career in management.

The Spanish football expert made the bold claim to the Transfer Window Podcast that Arsenal would end up regretting sacking Arteta, as he backed him to go on and shine at another club not long after being shown the door.

“If Arsenal screw it up, and are infantile enough to get rid of Arteta, it’ll be about 6 to 8 months after that we’ll be saying, what a job Arteta is doing at whichever club he takes on next. He’s exceptional,” Hunter said.

We’ll have to see if Arsenal are patient enough to take this on board, but many fans will currently find it hard to believe after so many poor performances this season.

Arsenal are 11th in the Premier League table and also face a tough task progressing in the Europa League after a disappointing 1-1 draw at home to Slavia Prague this week.

