According to Julien Maynard for French outlet Telefoot (TF1), Paris Saint-Germain have outlined Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah as their ‘favoured’ replacement should Kylian Mbappe leave.

Telefoot report that Kylian Mbappe is yet to make a decision on his future at the club, with a contract until the summer of 2022 that may leave an exit at the end of this season on the cards.

It’s added that the 22-year-old Frenchman wishes to ‘devote’ himself to the rest of the season, with Mbappe not willing to let his personal future sidetrack him from the team’s run-in, with lots up for grabs.

Telefoot reiterate that Paris Saint-Germain’s unsurprisingly top priority is to renew the World Cup winner’s deal, but they are ‘preparing’ for all ‘eventualities’ and have already eyed some replacements.

Julien Maynard has found that Mohamed Salah is the ‘favoured’ attacker to replenish the attack should Mbappe leave, with it added that initial contacts were made with the Reds star’s entourage last month.

Mais la piste privilégiée par les dirigeants du PSG au Qatar est celle menant à Mohamed Salah, sous contrat avec Liverpool jusqu’en 2023 Des premiers contacts ont même été établis entre le PSG et les représentants du joueur le mois dernier (@JulienMaynard) pic.twitter.com/cihNOVaBdV — Téléfoot (@telefoot_TF1) April 11, 2021

More Stories / Latest News “This is not football anymore” – Man United disallowed goal branded “embarrassing” by furious Sky Sports studio Video: Man United equalise after brilliant link-up play from Fernandes, Rashford and Fred sees Brazilian level against Spurs These furious Man United fans slam “completely broken” VAR over disallowed goal with decision branded “absolutely embarrassing”

This is a bit of a mixed revelation for Liverpool, it’s not ideal to hear talks over a potential future transfer have taken place after Salah’s honestly refused to rule out exits on a couple of occasions this season.

On the other hand, Salah is contracted until the summer of 2023 so it’s not as though Liverpool are in a difficult financial position regarding the ace.

They may even have a chance of earning much more than they’d ever expected from a potential sale as PSG will be desperate to land a top attacker if Mbappe leaves, and the superstar pool is very small.