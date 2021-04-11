Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has expressed that he is ‘very, very sad’ in response to the comments from his Manchester United successor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Heung-Min Son today.

Son was blasted by the Red Devils boss for receiving treatment and allegedly exaggerating the damage done by a swipe from Scott McTominay, which led to an Edinson Cavani goal being ruled out by VAR.

The South Korean forward went on to open the scoring for Spurs just minutes later, so it’s no surprise that Solskjaer was frustrated, but his post-match comments to Sky Sports may have crossed a line…

Solskjaer was furious with the Tottenham superstar’s decision to ‘stay down for 3 minutes’ and require help from teammates to return to his feet, adding he wouldn’t feed his own son if he acted like this.

For the avoidance of any doubt, Solskjaer then went on to reference the very same notion he made after the side’s first meeting this season, when Erik Lamela ensured that Anthony Martial was sent off with some theatrics.

Here is Solskjaer’s assessment of the incident which has sparked fury from Mourinho:

? “If my son stays down like this for 3 minutes and needs 10 mates to help him up, he won’t get any food.” Ole Gunnar Solskjaer found Heung-min Son’s reaction to the foul laughable pic.twitter.com/6WpxRuca8N — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 11, 2021

“If my son stays down like this for 3 minutes and gets 10 of his mates around him, if he gets that in the face from one of his other mates, and he needs 10 mates to help him up, he won’t get any food.”

“I’m saying the same now as I did the first time we played.” (Talk on Lamela before Martial red card)

Take a look at how an impassioned Mourinho reacted to Solskjaer’s comments:

Does Jose Mourinho have a point with his reaction to Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s questionable comments on Heung-Min Son? pic.twitter.com/lIYWSkQQ9u — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) April 11, 2021

“First of all, let me tell you something… I’m very, very surprised. That after the comments Ole made on Sonny – he didn’t ask me about it.”

“Because, and I already told Ole this because I met him just a few minutes ago, if it’s me, telling that player A,B or C from another club ‘if it was my son that I wouldn’t give him dinner tonight’ – or something like that – what would be the reaction at that level? It’s very, very sad.”

“I think it’s really sad that you don’t ask me about it, it’s really sad that you don’t have the moral honesty to treat me the same way you treat others.”

“In relation to that, Sonny is very lucky that his father is a better person than Ole.”

“Because I think a father – I am a father – I think as a father you have always have to feed your kids, doesn’t matter what they do, if you have to steal to feed your kids – you steal.”

“I’m very, very disappointed, and because with me – like we say in Portugal bread is bread and cheese is cheese – I told Ole already what I think about these comments.”

“I have to tell you, I’m very, very disappointed, that in five, six, seven questions, you ignore the dimension of that quality.”

Mourinho confessed that he was ‘very, very surprised’ at the comments from Solskjaer, and that he’s already pulled the Norwegian up on it after they met following the match.

The Portuguese gaffer then reiterated that the media reaction would be very different if he’d made such a comment, whilst slamming the journalists present for not raising Solskjaer’s talk and ignoring it.