Blow for Man Utd & Chelsea: Only three clubs can sign Erling Haaland following major development

Manchester United and Chelsea have reportedly been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland this summer.

The Norway international has been on fire for Dortmund this season, scoring 33 goals in 34 games, and it seems clear he’s set for a big career at the very highest level.

According to the Daily Mirror, Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola is now planning to make his client the first £1million-a-week footballer, which could mean only three clubs can realistically afford him.

The Mirror names those clubs as Manchester City, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, which perhaps means Manchester United and Chelsea are now out of the running.

The Red Devils have been linked with Haaland by The Athletic, though their report also names Tottenham’s Harry Kane as an option for them up front.

Another report from The Athletic has also linked the 20-year-old with Chelsea, and it’s clear both these clubs could do with adding this kind of goal-scorer to their ranks.

Haaland would be a major upgrade on the likes of Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood at Old Trafford, and on Timo Werner and Tammy Abraham at Stamford Bridge.

Unfortunately, £1m a week is crazy money that even these two giants of English football might be unable to afford.

If Haaland does head to the Premier League it could be more likely that he joins Man City, where he’d be an ideal long-term replacement for Sergio Aguero.

