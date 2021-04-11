Jose Mourinho tipped for surprise signing of ex-Manchester United star

Should Jose Mourinho hold on to his position at the helm of Tottenham, the club is reportedly set to undergo serious upheaval in the summer.

One target that the Portuguese has in mind is a former trusted lieutenant at Manchester United, Marouane Fellaini, as reported by Voetbal 24.

READ MORE: Real Madrid appear to be leading chase for Liverpool transfer target

With playing minutes becoming somewhat scarce following Mourinho’s dismissal from the Old Trafford dugout, the Belgian has since moved on and now currently plies his trade in the Chinese Super League with Shandong Taishan.

The 33-year-old’s contract is set to expire this summer, potentially offering the Spurs boss an ideal opening to begin the process of overhauling his squad.

With plenty of Premier League experience – not to mention that gathered under the former Porto boss – the midfielder would hardly require much of a bedding-in period at his potential next destination beyond the upcoming transfer window.

That being said, with some doubt cast over Dele Alli’s future in London, one might reasonably predict the club’s fans to be somewhat disappointed by the addition of Fellaini, at least without further signings to fill the creative void.

Andy Carroll once showed up at a wedding wearing… Click here to find out!