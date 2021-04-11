Tottenham make contact over move for long-term Arsenal transfer target

Tottenham have reportedly made initial contact over a potential transfer move for Feyenoord midfielder Orkun Kokcu.

The 20-year-old has long looked a fine talent and his performances have seen him come onto Arsenal’s radar, though Spurs are now stepping up their interest in him, according to the Daily Mail.

Kokcu could be a fine signing for most top clubs around Europe, with the exciting young Turkey international looking like a creative talent with a big future at the highest level.

Tottenham never really found an ideal replacement for Christian Eriksen since his move to Inter Milan last season, and Kokcu seems like he could be ideal to fill that role in Jose Mourinho’s side.

Arsenal might also do well to continue tracking Kokcu as they let Mesut Ozil go in January, with Martin Odegaard only at the Emirates Stadium on loan from Real Madrid.

It will be intriguing to see if we end up with a North London Derby of sorts for the signing of Kokcu this summer.