Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly among the clubs eyeing up a potential transfer deal for highly-rated Sheffield United youngster Kyron Gordon.

The 18-year-old, who plays in central defence, looks one of the biggest prospects coming through at Bramall Lane at the moment and it seems his immense potential has bigger clubs taking notice of him.

Liverpool and Man Utd are among those keeping close tabs on Gordon, along with Everton and Leeds United, according to a report in the Daily Mail.

Sheffield United are bottom of the Premier League table and surely heading for relegation at the end of this season, which will no doubt make it hard for them to keep players like Gordon.

The teenager would do well to leave the Blades if a bigger offer comes in, and both Liverpool and United would undoubtedly benefit from strengthening at the back.

Gordon might not become a first-team regular at Anfield or Old Trafford straight away, but has the potential to give both clubs more depth in a problem position.

LFC have had terrible luck with injuries in defence, so could have room for Gordon as another option, while United will no doubt want better backup options than the injury-prone Eric Bailly and the frozen-out Phil Jones.

