Menu

Leeds United given transfer warning over Patrick Bamford

Leeds United FC
Posted by

Leeds United have been warned they may need to sign another striker this summer despite Patrick Bamford’s superb form in the Premier League.

Ex-Whites defender Danny Mills has warned that relying on Bamford may not be enough, though he also admitted that the 27-year-old had proven him wrong this season.

“I still think he’s a player that’s going to divide opinion,” Mills told Football Insider.

MORE: Leeds United joined by Southampton and Norwich City in race to sign exciting Barnsley youngster

“The way he plays for Leeds, he plays in a certain way and a certain style.

“His goalscoring this season has been superb, he’s really stepped up, when a lot of people, including myself, maybe didn’t think he was going to. He’s proven a lot of people wrong and hats off to him. He’s been tremendous.

“You never question his work rate, that’s always been spot on and that’s a massive asset to his game.

More Stories / Latest News
Gareth Bale “doesn’t want to play for Jose Mourinho” according to Tottenham legend
West Ham plot £6million transfer swoop for in-form Championship star
Chelsea in pole position to beat Barcelona and two other CL giants to major transfer

“The way that Leeds play suits the way he plays which is great.

“Yes, you want to bring somebody in to give him a rest but also competition for places, to push him.

“We’ve seen at other clubs when complacency kicks in it’s not good for anybody.”

More Stories Danny Mills Marcelo Bielsa Patrick Bamford

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.