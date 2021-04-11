Leeds United given transfer warning over Patrick Bamford

Leeds United have been warned they may need to sign another striker this summer despite Patrick Bamford’s superb form in the Premier League.

Ex-Whites defender Danny Mills has warned that relying on Bamford may not be enough, though he also admitted that the 27-year-old had proven him wrong this season.

“I still think he’s a player that’s going to divide opinion,” Mills told Football Insider.

“The way he plays for Leeds, he plays in a certain way and a certain style.

“His goalscoring this season has been superb, he’s really stepped up, when a lot of people, including myself, maybe didn’t think he was going to. He’s proven a lot of people wrong and hats off to him. He’s been tremendous.

“You never question his work rate, that’s always been spot on and that’s a massive asset to his game.

“The way that Leeds play suits the way he plays which is great.

“Yes, you want to bring somebody in to give him a rest but also competition for places, to push him.

“We’ve seen at other clubs when complacency kicks in it’s not good for anybody.”